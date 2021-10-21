Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Up 0.5%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.18 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). 1,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 240,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.70 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of £3.78 million and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 35.96, a current ratio of 35.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.17.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.