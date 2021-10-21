Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Shares Up 2.3%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 2,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

About Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

