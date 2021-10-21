Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Down 5.1%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.30). Approximately 622,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 655,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £520.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 196.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

