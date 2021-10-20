AllianceBlock Reaches Market Cap of $176.14 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $176.14 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllianceBlock has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00195209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00094207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

