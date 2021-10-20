Hydra Price Reaches $19.49 on Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $19.49 or 0.00029977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $75.22 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00067592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00102648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,706.30 or 0.99506663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.47 or 0.06390364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022230 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,654,234 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

