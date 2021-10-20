HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $1,428.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,800,243 coins and its circulating supply is 263,665,093 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

