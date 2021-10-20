Chinh Chu Sells 6,069 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $347,212.60.

UTZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

