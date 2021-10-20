i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States."

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 116,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $791.03 million, a P/E ratio of -72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

