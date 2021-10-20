Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. 1,581,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,563. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,984,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 101,486.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

