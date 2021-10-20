Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of KALU traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,649. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $121.13.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.