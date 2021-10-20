Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 152,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,074. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average of $137.47.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after buying an additional 124,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

