Reviewing Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) & Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Aedifica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $609.23 million 3.13 -$12.52 million $0.62 17.71 Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aedifica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Empire State Realty Trust and Aedifica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40 Aedifica 1 0 1 0 2.00

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 19.31%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Aedifica.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Aedifica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust -0.80% -0.27% -0.12% Aedifica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Aedifica on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

