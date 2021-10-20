PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.67-6.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.05. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.670-$6.730 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.43. 1,739,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,737. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.69.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

