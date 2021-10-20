Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report sales of $47.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. Safehold posted sales of $38.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $185.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $233.75 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $249.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $2,121,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 779,699 shares of company stock worth $58,973,529 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,345,000. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 355,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 138,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,515. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.