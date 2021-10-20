Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.95 Million

Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report $34.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $36.10 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $31.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $155.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $164.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $190.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.38. 26,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,201. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.38 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $325.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

