VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Reaches $1.10

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $54.16 million and $20.19 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00196093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00094567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

