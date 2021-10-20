Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. 12,318,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,227,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

