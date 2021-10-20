Analysts Expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

