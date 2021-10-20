$9.52 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report sales of $9.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.75 million and the highest is $10.29 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $41.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.46 million to $41.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $45.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

LPTH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 105,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $53.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.