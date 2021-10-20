Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $503.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.33 million and the lowest is $497.73 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $459.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. 3,957,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.