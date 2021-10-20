Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.
NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $168.95. 352,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $163.38. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $122.63 and a 52-week high of $182.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.54.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
