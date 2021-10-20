Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $168.95. 352,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $163.38. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $122.63 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

