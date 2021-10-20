Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce sales of $98.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.40 million and the lowest is $95.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $59.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $363.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,447. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.