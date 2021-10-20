MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $504.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $425.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

MSCI stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $623.36. 288,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,312. MSCI has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

