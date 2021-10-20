Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce sales of $55.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $57.27 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $35.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $213.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.43 million to $218.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $293.91 million, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $315.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.54. 87,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $264.40. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -143.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.82.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.