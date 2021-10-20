DecentBet Achieves Market Cap of $447,353.81 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $447,353.81 and $1,517.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00042855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00196272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00095382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

