SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce $11.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.48 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $28.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $32.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 169.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. 52,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $334.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

