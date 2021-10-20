Brokerages Set Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) PT at $13.54

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
In other Graybug Vision news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
GRAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 48,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $74.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
