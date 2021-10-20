Brokerages Set Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) PT at $13.54

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Graybug Vision news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 48,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $74.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

