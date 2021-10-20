Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. 2,354,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,075. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
Umpqua Company Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.
