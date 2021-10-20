Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. 2,354,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,075. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.