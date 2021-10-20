Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.60-$11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.75. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.600-$11.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.33.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,762. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $137.72 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average is $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.