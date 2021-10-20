AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

VLVLY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 48,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,522. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.