AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
VLVLY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 48,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,522. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
