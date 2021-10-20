Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.72 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $40.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,492.98 or 1.00183304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00055939 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.16 or 0.00313827 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.00507148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00194571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008428 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,687,662 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

