BOMB Price Hits $2.74 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. BOMB has a market cap of $2.47 million and $351,707.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00004188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,492.98 or 1.00183304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00055939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.79 or 0.00710975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001553 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004273 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,697 coins and its circulating supply is 902,909 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.