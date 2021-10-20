Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

CRLBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 517,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,160. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.