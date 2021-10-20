Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.871-5.171 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.380 EPS.

NYSE:THC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,060. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.77.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

