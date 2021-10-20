$0.24 EPS Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 601,417 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 348,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 109,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,320. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

