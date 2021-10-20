Casper Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $272.56 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,681.51 or 1.00050352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.19 or 0.06388863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,421,272,747 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,079,275 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

