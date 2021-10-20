Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 271,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,605. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $390.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 108.7% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,792 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197,211 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 192.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 150,957 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

