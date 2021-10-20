88mph (MPH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.77 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, 88mph has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $104.05 or 0.00158109 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $39.32 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00042214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00196091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00094655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,466 coins and its circulating supply is 377,860 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

