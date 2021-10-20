SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. SLM updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.600 EPS.

SLM traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.40.

Get SLM alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.