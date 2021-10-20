TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 6,458,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,134. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.