HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.69-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.73. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,637,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

