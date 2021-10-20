EvenCoin (EVN) Price Down 19.6% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $90,541.67 and approximately $235,702.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00448474 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001054 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.56 or 0.00936863 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.