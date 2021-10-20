Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

SUUIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

SUUIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 2,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

