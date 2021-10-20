Stafi (FIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.09 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00002721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stafi has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and $48.74 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00093674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00370771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

