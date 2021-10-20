Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$41.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWB shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total transaction of C$195,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,930 shares of company stock worth $344,379.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.28. 78,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,687. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.12. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$39.51.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

