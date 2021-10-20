DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

DTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

NYSE DTM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 427,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $1,856,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

