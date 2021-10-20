Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.14). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,593. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

