Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.14). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,593. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.