$0.84 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 279,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,667. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 54,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

