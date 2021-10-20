Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Target Price at $17.58

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROMF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CROMF remained flat at $$13.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

