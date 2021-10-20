Brokerages Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Despegar.com posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

DESP stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 207,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,303. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $869.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth about $20,329,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,046,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 636,310 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,612,000 after buying an additional 551,960 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,287,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

